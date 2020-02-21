Annual Tack Sale to benefit Oswego County 4-H Horse Program

SCRIBA – Halters, saddles, clothes, and so much more will be for sale at bargain prices at the annual Oswego County 4-H Tack Sale.

Parents of young equestrians find this is a good place to purchase riding apparel for their growing young equestrians.

The tack sale is a great opportunity to shop for bargains and to sell equine related items no longer in use.

The Annual 4-H Tack Sale will be held March 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at its new location, the Scriba Fire Department, 5618 NYS Route 104.

The benefits from the sale support the 4-H educational horse programs held throughout Oswego County.

The sale is still looking for consignments of new and used tack, riding apparel, horse trailers, horse drawn equipment, etc.

Just a $7 handling charge for each consignment sheet (up to 26 items) plus 12% commission collected on all sold items.

No charge for unsold items.

All items need to be clean and in good condition.

4-H reserves the right to refuse items that are not clean or safe.

Consignments will be accepted at the fire department on March 20 between 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. and from 7 – 9:15 a.m. the day of the sale.

No consignments will be accepted after 9:15 a.m. on March 21.

All consignment checks will be mailed by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County following the sale.

Please call Jolene Zaia at the Oswego County 4-H Office at 315-963-7286 ext. 402 for further information or to request consignment sheets and tags in advance.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

