Anthony House by Wellhouse Ministries to Present Annual Fundraiser Jan. 25

OSWEGO, NY — Anthony House by Wellhouse

Ministries, Inc. will be featuring its third annual



fundraiser — Black and White Masquerade Ball — atthe Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 E.First St., Oswego on Jan. 25.

Tickets for this exciting event are on sale now.

“This event is always a resounding success,” said

Kateri Spinella, one of the co-founders and president

of Wellhouse Ministries. “Our guests have a great time

enjoying a festive evening of great food and fun.”

The signature event helps raise funds to help finance

its capital project and operational costs of Anthony

House in Oswego County, a comfort care home for people who are approaching end-of-life and are in need of 24-hour care and supervision.

Anthony House will provide a safe and loving environment for the special people who become a part of Anthony House and their families.

Guests at the ball will enjoy the popular sounds of the

Billionaires, a talented group of local musicians that

will provide entertainment.

Dinner will be skillfully prepared and served by the friendly staff at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center.

There will be auctions, a 50/50, door prize giveaways and much more throughout the evening.

Black-and-white attire and masks are required.

Guests will have the opportunity to surprise their family and friends at the just-for-fun “Reveal” and group photo opportunities.

The event is sponsored in part by the Richard S.

Shineman Foundation and Driver’s Village.

To purchase your tickets, go on-line and visit our

website at whministries.org or at The Connection

Point, 198 W. First St., downtown Oswego.

Only a limited number of tickets will be available at

the door.

Individual ticket prices are $65 and groups

of eight tickets are available for $455.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. on this special night.

For more information, contact Kateri Spinella at

315-992-4218, email [email protected]

or visit http://whministries.org/2020-masquerade-

ball.html

