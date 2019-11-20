Anthony Receives Oswego Health ICARE Award

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Transit Operator Melvin Anthony was honored as the recipient of Oswego Health’s ICARE award for October.

“Every day at Oswego Health our goal in healthcare is to exceed our patients’ expectations and to deliver excellent service,” said Oswego Health Quality Administrative Coordinator Chelsea Meehan. “The ICARE award recognizes employees who make that happen by going above and beyond for the patients. While Melvin is not an employee he plays a vital role within our organization as he interacts with our Med Surg unit and Case Management on a daily basis. His kindness shines through daily and makes such an impression with everyone he interacts with. Melvin is such an integral part of the Oswego Health team and we appreciate all that he does!”

