Anthony Verdile Cited by OCO

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Director of Transportation Services Gary Mashaw (l) and OCO Deputy Executive Director Patrick Waite (r) present Transit Services Coordinator Anthony Verdile with an award in recognition of his two years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

