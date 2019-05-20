Applications for Veteran of the Year Accepted Until May 30

OSWEGO COUNTY – Due to scheduling conflicts, the Military Appreciation Day event that was scheduled for July 13 at Fort Ontario has been postponed.

Jamie Hamlin, Director of the Oswego County Veterans Service Agency, said her agency will continue to accept nominations for the Oswego County Veteran of the Year until May 30.

Hamlin thanked several local agencies for their time and support in organizing the Military Appreciation Day.

They include Patrick DeWine and the United Way, Paul Lear, Historic Site Manager of Fort Ontario State Historic site, Exelon Generation, and Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.

“Please know that we are diligently working on getting the Military Appreciation Day scheduled for a later date,” said Hamlin.

Nominees for the Oswego County Veteran of the Year may be on active duty or honorably separated from military service from one of the five Armed Forces of the United States, including Reserve or National Guard, and must live in Oswego County.

Applications will be accepted until May 30.

The application form is available at the Oswego County Veterans Service Agency, 200 N. Second St., Fulton, NY 13069 and may be downloaded at www.oswegocounty.com.

Veterans and family members seeking assistance with veteran or VA related matters are encouraged to contact the Oswego County Veterans Service Agency at 315-591-9100 or email [email protected]

