April 22 Rabies Clinic in Pulaski Postponed

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department has postponed its rabies clinic for pets scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, at the Oswego County DPW Garage in Pulaski.

Health officials hope to resume the rabies clinics later this season.

All animal bites, whether from a domestic animal or wildlife, should be reported to the Health Department as soon as possible. To report an animal bite or seek guidance concerning potential exposures to rabies, call 315-349-3557, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.; or call 315-341-0086 after regular business hours, weekends and holidays.

Additional information about rabies can be found at www.cdc.gov/rabies.

