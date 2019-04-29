April Is Child Abuse Prevention Month

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee presented a proclamation designating April as Child Abuse Prevention Month to representatives of the Oswego County Department of Social Services and the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office.

Effective child abuse prevention programs succeed because of partnerships created among social service and law enforcement agencies, schools and civic organizations, and faith and business communities.

Together, they are all dedicated to reducing and preventing child abuse, neglect and maltreatment in Oswego County.

Pictured in the front row from left are Carey Benzing, DSS; Abbey Hough, DSS; Stephanie Haws, DSS; Amber Weier, DSS; her daughter, Gwen; Rich Balch, DSS; Jill Wood, DSS; Leah Folgherait, DA; Jennifer Pratt, DA; Lauren Daley, DA; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; Nancy Wright, DSS; Oswego County Department of Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord; Tricia Wright, DSS; Karen Meyer, DSS; Sarah Knopp; DSS; Denise Doyle, DSS; Diane Godfrey, DSS; Bob Ireland, DSS; Shana Taylor, DSS; and Lisa Gerth, DSS. From left in the back row are Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; James Karasek, District 22; Thomas Drumm, District 16; Daniel Farfaglia, District 24; Nathan Emmons, District 15; and Tim Stahl, District 20.

