APW 5th Graders Collaborate in Hovercraft Activity

PARISH – Fifth graders at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary School powered into lessons of perseverance, teamwork and the scientific method as they built hovercraft devices.

The students recently participated in The Hovercraft Project, an all-day experience where they utilized a variety of life skills and science curriculum lessons to plan, build, test and participate in successful hovercraft rides in the school’s gymnasium.

Overseen by Matthew Chase, of Chase Educational Consulting, the project required students in small groups to utilize science, engineering, art and math concepts to create successful launches of the low-friction devices.

“I think this activity teaches them a little more about themselves,” said Stephanie Huebner, one of the fifth grade STEM teachers. “They get to work with other kids from other classes and they have specific roles in their groups.”

Chase said all the frustration, misunderstanding and angst in the beginning of the day from students had blossomed into cooperation, excitement and smiles as students saw their efforts had paid off with hovercraft devices that floated across the gymnasium floor with both student and adult riders.

Students made inferences, completed test runs, tracked data and had fun.

They cheered on their classmates with each successful challenge.

Chase said the most important lesson learned was that it was OK to make mistakes, all which students can learn and grow from.

Huebner said the fifth graders will have the hovercraft lesson to look back on as they will learn more about Newton’s Laws of motion, related math skills and teamwork throughout the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

The program was made possible thanks to the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation’s Arts-in-Education program.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...