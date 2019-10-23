APW Elementary School Welcome Parents and Special People for PE

PARISH – Physical education was a family affair recently for students and their special person in the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District.

Students throughout the elementary school were encouraged to invite their parent or special person in their life to their physical education class.

This is the second year the elementary school has put on the program.

“I think it’s fun to get the parents involved,” said P.E. teacher Crystal Fallows. “We want to show the parents how much physical education has changed and also try and promote health and fitness.”

More than 140 special people exercised alongside the students over a four-day period. The goal of the event was to show students that they can have fun while also being healthy.

“I think it’s nice because we get to interact with the kids,” said parent Whitney Brockway. “Kids get to watch and see we’re doing the same things they are, having just as much fun. And we get to see what the kids are learning in their physical education classes.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...