APW Elementary Utilizing Mobile Dentist Office

PARISH – An innovative new school-based health program has transformed dental care for dozens of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown elementary students.

In partnership with Connext Care, a “Mobile Dentist Office” has been set up in the school nurse’s office for students who signed up for the program before the school year began.

The station is mobile, if there is a bathroom and running water nearby.

“I’m so excited to have the program here,” said Principal Julie Woolson. “We’ve been working on this for years and years to get something like this here. So, it’s quite the milestone for us here, and I’m really proud to have it.”

A hygienist from Connext Care is available for student’s use every Thursday.

Students visit the mobile dentist office, have their teeth cleaned and a report is sent back to their parents.

A live camera is used to show a dentist inside the student’s mouth. If additional dental work is needed, the dentist will refer the parents to a specialist.

“It’s to be proactive instead of reactive. They can let people know that they noticed something, and they can get it taken care of before it turns into an abscess or something like that,” Woolson said.

