APW Elementary Welcomes Local Fire Companies

PARISH – A community of first responders recently came together to help pre-k and kindergarten students understand the importance of fire safety.

Firefighters from four different local companies were at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary to show the students their gear, and make sure students understood how important it is to have an escape plan.

“It’s about educating the kids in what it means to be safe and to help them understand firefighters are there to help them,” said Parish Fire Company’s Assistant Chief Richard Barling.

Joining Barling’s Parish Fire Company were the Altmar Fire Department, Williamstown Fire Department and West Ambody Fire Department.

The four companies decided it was important they were all represented, knowing that if a fire were to occur at the school, all four stations would be on the scene.

The presentation has grown tremendously throughout the years from only one fire truck to four, with dozens of firefighters on hand to answer students’ questions.

“Most of the firefighters are related to students here, so the presentation of the information is even more valuable to them, said APW Elementary Principal Julie Woolson. “We are just so grateful to all the fire companies that were able to make it.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...