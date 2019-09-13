APW Hosts Staff Picnic to Kick Off School Year

PARISH – The Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Board of Education and district administration recently welcomed its faculty back to school with a day of team building and learning opportunities.

Throughout the day, teachers participated in trainings and professional development offerings.

Activities were designed to teach best practices and provide staff members with the educational tools needed to be successful.

In addition to traditional opening day activities, Superintendent Eric Knuth added a unique event to the lineup as staff members played Family Feud.

Knuth said the game was a fun way for new employees and veteran faculty to get to know one another and build professional relationships to kick off the year.

Building on the family theme, board of education members and Knuth served a “family” barbecue to express their gratitude to the staff for their hard work.

Following the picnic, staff members returned to their respective buildings to wrap up the day of learning.

