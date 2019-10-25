APW Junior-Senior High School Starts Positivity Project

PARISH – Students at Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Junior/Senior High School are bringing their best character traits to the forefront in a new idea brought to the district called the Positivity Project.

The Positivity Project teaches 24-character strengths that students come to understand, engage with and reflect upon.

Every person in the school to help determine their best trait, teachers included, and those results were shared in hopes students would build relationships with one another off those characteristics.

“The ‘Positivity Project’ is about connections and relationships,” said history teacher Chris Hogan. “The project fosters those interactions through students recognizing those traits.”

Evan Masterson, an English teacher at the high school, said knowing these character strengths will help the students when it comes to overcoming problems, their overall well-being and self-actualization.

“Some students were surprised about the results and proclaimed that they didn’t know they had a strength in being funny, kind, or in persevering,” said Masterson.

Students have responded to the project well and students are discussing their top character traits daily.

This is just step one of the Positivity Project, with Masterson and Hogan scheduling guest speakers, making positivity t-shirts and planning other fun events throughout the school year.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...