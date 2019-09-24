APW Now Has Free Breakfast, Lunch For All Students

PARISH – A national nutrition initiative, Community Eligibility Provision, has been implemented across all grade levels in the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District this year.

Through the CEP, all students are eligible for free breakfast and lunch.

There are no out-of-pocket costs and there are no income restrictions.

According to David Bartholomew, director of child nutrition at APW, the district will participate in the program for the next four years.

For more information, contact the Child Nutrition Department at 315-668-4254.

