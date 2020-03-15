APW School District Responds To Shut-Down

The Oswego County Superintendents met with the Oswego County Administrator and the Oswego County Health Department earlier today to discuss COVID-19 and the potential impact on schools.

By now, you are likely all aware of the County Administrator’s announcement of a State of Emergency in Oswego County. As per the order of the County Administrator, students will be out of school beginning Monday March 16, 2020. Students are scheduled to return on Tuesday, April 14th. All extracurricular activities, including athletics, field trips, etc. are cancelled immediately until further notice.

APW faculty and staff are asked to come to work tomorrow as planned for our staff development day. The original schedule of activities for this day is cancelled and our time will be spent gathering materials and planning for continuity of education. We anticipate using the rest of this week to solidify plans to meet the needs of our students.

The district has developed and will post a FAQ section on our district website homepage on Tuesday. This section will provide answers to a number of questions (instruction, extracurricular activities, breakfast / lunch, field trips, etc.) you may have at this time. We will update this section on a daily basis

Together the APW Central School District and community will get through these unprecedented challenges. Given the times it is more important than ever to support each other as we navigate this global pandemic. Thank you for your continued support.