APW School District Updates Changes To Meal Distribution

I am reaching out this morning to communicate necessary changes with regard to food service deliveries beginning Monday March 23 .

Throughout this week we received multiple directives from Governor Cuomo’s office to first reduce our staff by 50% and then again yesterday to reduce our staff by 75%.

In addition, although not a directive, the Governor requests that all businesses have their entire staff work from home until further notice. While we remain committed to providing meals throughout our district, these new staff restrictions inhibit our ability to provide door to door deliveries to APW families.

Thank you for your patience as we navigate these constant changes in directives from state and local officials.

*Please disregard the paper notice that was included in our Thursday delivery as the food distribution schedule/ times have changed. Should staff reductions continue, we will be forced to move to a single pickup location at our campus. I will communicate more should this become a reality.

Beginning Monday, March 23, meals for the week will be provided at multiple drop off points throughout the district. The community is asked to stay in vehicles and drive through the applicable parking lot to pick up meals at one of the five distribution sites located below:

Monday, March 23 and March 30 – 10 a.m. to noon