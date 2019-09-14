APW Seventh Graders Attend Orientation Night

PARISH – To ensure a smooth transition from the elementary school to the junior-senior high school, Altmar-Parish-Williamstown seventh graders attended orientation night prior to opening day.

Students received their schedules, explored the building and practiced opening their new lockers.

Administrators and teachers were on hand to welcome students to the school and answer questions for parents.

High school Principal Joe Olsen and seventh grade counselor Jennifer Paterson delivered a presentation on their expectations for the year and noted they were looking forward to welcoming this group of students to the junior-senior high school.

