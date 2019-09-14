APW Seventh Graders Attend Orientation Night

September 14, 2019 Contributor

PARISH – To ensure a smooth transition from the elementary school to the junior-senior high school, Altmar-Parish-Williamstown seventh graders attended orientation night prior to opening day.

Before walking her schedule, seventh grader Maggie Smithler practiced opening her locker during orientation night.

Students received their schedules, explored the building and practiced opening their new lockers.

Administrators and teachers were on hand to welcome students to the school and answer questions for parents.

High school Principal Joe Olsen and seventh grade counselor Jennifer Paterson delivered a presentation on their expectations for the year and noted they were looking forward to welcoming this group of students to the junior-senior high school.

Seventh grader Aiden Horing picked up his schedule during the orientation night as his parents talked to APW High School Principal Joe Olsen.

