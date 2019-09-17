APW’s pre-K and UPK orientation eases Transition for incoming students and parents

PARISH – Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary School recently hosted a special orientation event for incoming pre-K and UPK students.

APW administrators, teachers and members of the transportation department welcomed the district’s youngest students with a variety of activities designed to help them understand classroom expectations and the morning/afternoon bus procedures.

Members of the healthcare team were also on hand to talk to parents and provide information about different programs that are available to students.

