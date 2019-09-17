APW’s pre-K and UPK orientation eases Transition for incoming students and parents

PARISH – Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary School recently hosted a special orientation event for incoming pre-K and UPK students.
APW administrators, teachers and members of the transportation department welcomed the district’s youngest students with a variety of activities designed to help them understand classroom expectations and the morning/afternoon bus procedures.
Members of the healthcare team were also on hand to talk to parents and provide information about different programs that are available to students.
Be the first to comment