APW’s pre-K and UPK orientation eases Transition for incoming students and parents

September 17, 2019 Contributor

PARISH – Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary School recently hosted a special orientation event for incoming pre-K and UPK students.

Incoming APW pre-K and UPK students were able to take their first bus ride alongside their parents during orientation, which eased the transition into riding the school bus.

APW administrators, teachers and members of the transportation department welcomed the district’s youngest students with a variety of activities designed to help them understand classroom expectations and the morning/afternoon bus procedures.

Members of the healthcare team were also on hand to talk to parents and provide information about different programs that are available to students.

