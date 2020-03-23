Aqua Spa Float Center Hires Team for their New Sanctuary

Oswego, NY – After a successful job fair and a healthy round of resumes, Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique Owners Tammy Wilkinson and Terry LeRoi have announced the hiring of eight full-time employees to assist them with the day-to-day operations of their new spa and wellness center.

The Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique, located in the lower level of the former Oswego City School District Building at 120 East First Street in Oswego, is presently under construction, and a soft opening is planned for May.

“We were truly blown away by the attendance of our job fair, and then the resumes just kept coming,” said Wilkinson. “We want to sincerely thank everyone who came out to meet us at the fair and those who sent in letters of interest.”

According to Wilkinson, the following individuals will join the Aqua Spa family: Kimberly Kempston, Katie Mahaffey, Terry Fistick, Shanley Branch, Rowan Wilson, Katie Chetney, Cheryl Accordino and Susan Godfrey-Clark.

Additional interviews are also being held for part-time employee positions.

With the soft opening slated for May, Wilkinson and LeRoi plan to start training the team in early April, both independently via online materials, and as a group via virtual meetings and eventually field trips.

“We aspire to have our people experience all the modalities we will be offering in advance,” said LeRoi. “We hope to soon carpool to float centers, cryotherapy centers, sauna centers and more throughout the region. It will be the perfect way to promote a dialogue about the services we will offer when we open this summer.”

According to LeRoi the plan is to initially “soft open” for friends and family to work through the operational processes, scheduling system, further training, etc.

“We will not open our doors officially until our team is completely educated and comfortable,” LeRoi continued. “This will make for the most efficient and serene experience for our clients.”

The Aqua Spa Float Center will feature float therapy, cryotherapy, infrared sauna, halo therapy, oxygen bar and massage. Hours of operation will be 8am to 9pm, Tuesday thru Sunday, with the transition to a 24-hour schedule in January of 2021.

“Eventually we want to offer extended hours to accommodate shift workers, college students and night owls,” Wilkinson said.

For additional information on the Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique visit their website at www.aquaspafloatcenter.com, Facebook/Aqua-Spa-Float-Center-Wellness-Boutique, Instagram/aquaspafloatcenter, or by phone at (518) 253-6930.

Photo Credit: Terri Lupi

