ARC Of Oswego County To Host Flame Concert

FULTON, NY – The Arc of Oswego County, a non-profit organization based in Fulton, NY that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host Flame the band for a free concert at West Linear Park in Oswego.

The concert will be held September 6 at West Linear Park at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to all members of the community.

The winner of the organization’s Dr. John Readling Award will be announced at 5 p.m.

The award honors an individual with an affiliation to either The Arc of Oswego County or its sister agency, Oswego Industries, who has made significant contributions to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in the local community.

“Flame offers great entertainment while also making a huge impact on the individuals we serve,” said Executive Director Laurie Davis. “They are encouraged when they see people with disabilities on stage and living their dreams.”

