Area Students Earn Provost’s List Honor at Onondaga Community College

Onondaga Community College has announced its list of student honorees for the fall 2018 semester.

Provost’s List members earned a grade point average between 3.40 and 3.69.

Camden
Starr Boylan

Ayanna Walker

Cato
Rachel Greene
Garrett Weller

Central Square
Christopher Mazzotti
Marrisa Ohmann
Kyra Spinella

Cleveland
Dustin McElver

Constantia
Corin Bartkowiak
Faith Johnson
Joseph Kinnison

Fulton
Shannon Farden
Noah Gates
Bryce Guernsey
Penny Loomis
Japheth Niles
Jarrett Marino

Hannibal
Ashley Quaile

Hastings
Samantha Smith

Mexico
Kaycie Guilds
Samantha Schmitte

Oswego
Noah Hosier
Jennifer Podavini
Bailey Wills
Rebekah MacLean

Parish
Hunter Hall
Andrew McAuslan
Ashley Vanduzer

Pennellville
Joseph Murphy
Lawrence Pilon

Phoenix
Matthew Crary
Laura Gonzalez
David Musumeci

Pulaski
Jordan Marsh
Bethany Ward

West Monroe
Chelsea Currier
Skyler Krahl

