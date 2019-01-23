Area Students Earn Provost’s List Honor at Onondaga Community College

Onondaga Community College has announced its list of student honorees for the fall 2018 semester.
Provost’s List members earned a grade point average between 3.40 and 3.69.
Camden
Starr Boylan
Cato
Rachel Greene
Garrett Weller
Central Square
Christopher Mazzotti
Marrisa Ohmann
Kyra Spinella
Cleveland
Dustin McElver
Constantia
Corin Bartkowiak
Faith Johnson
Joseph Kinnison
Fulton
Shannon Farden
Noah Gates
Bryce Guernsey
Penny Loomis
Japheth Niles
Jarrett Marino
Hannibal
Ashley Quaile
Hastings
Samantha Smith
Mexico
Kaycie Guilds
Samantha Schmitte
Oswego
Noah Hosier
Jennifer Podavini
Bailey Wills
Rebekah MacLean
Parish
Hunter Hall
Andrew McAuslan
Ashley Vanduzer
Pennellville
Joseph Murphy
Lawrence Pilon
Phoenix
Matthew Crary
Laura Gonzalez
David Musumeci
Pulaski
Jordan Marsh
Bethany Ward
West Monroe
Chelsea Currier
Skyler Krahl
