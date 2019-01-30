Area Students Graduate From SUNY Oswego in Fall 2018

OSWEGO, NY — Several area SUNY Oswego students completed their baccalaureate studies in fall 2018.
Commencement, with faculty in full academic regalia, took place in December.
A student who graduates with honors is indicated by the traditional Latin phrases summa cum laude, with highest honor (grade averages of 3.8 to 4.0); magna cum laude, with great honor (grade averages of 3.6 to 3.79); and cum laude, with honor (grade averages of 3.30 to 3.59).
Nicole Lightfoot of County Route 17 in Bernhards Bay completed a bachelor fine arts degree in graphic design
Meagan E. Dennison of County Route 84 in Central Square completed a bachelor of science degree in business administration
Devlin R. Murphy of State Route 49 in Cleveland completed a bachelor of science degree in marketing
Mattison Burdick of Hannibal Street in Fulton completed a bachelor of science degree in childhood education
Sarah Capacci of North Fifth Street in Fulton completed a bachelor of science degree in zoology
Nattalie C. Castellano of State Route 48 in Fulton completed a bachelor of arts degree in psychology
Elizabeth M. DeSantis of State Route 48 in Fulton completed a bachelor of science degree in wellness management
Wilmer Jimenez of North Fifth Street in Fulton completed a bachelor of science degree, cum laude, in wellness management
Justin D. Purtell of Old State Road in Fulton completed a bachelor of science degree in electrical and computer engineering
Dylan Rizzo of Creekside Drive in Fulton completed a bachelor of science degree in computer science
Justin R. Ross of State Route 49 in Fulton completed a bachelor of science degree, magna cum laude, in electrical and computer engineering
Rebecca Wolford of South Seventh Street in Fulton completed a bachelor of science degree in business administration
Kortney Steele of County Route 13 in Lacona completed a bachelor of science degree in marketing
Samantha K. Wheeler of Hagen Road in Lacona completed a bachelor of arts degree, magna cum laude, in computer science
Selena A. Miller of P.O. Box 1142 in Mexico completed a bachelor of arts degree, magna cum laude, in public justice
Heather L. Rohr of Hanson Road in Mexico completed a bachelor of arts degree in information science
Kristen Albright of Woolson Road in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree, cum laude, in business administration
Jonathan C. Ashline of Southwest Ninth Street in Oswego completed a bachelor of arts degree, magna cum laude, in cinema and screen studies
Joseph A. Bertonneau of West Third Street in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree in childhood education
Sarah Brown of West Mohawk Street in Oswego completed a bachelor fine arts degree, magna cum laude, in graphic design
Ashly R. Cumbo of East Albany Street in Oswego completed a bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, in psychology
Seth J. Dahar of Whittemore Road in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree in electrical and computer engineering
Alexander Desacia of Sabin Road in Oswego completed a bachelor of arts degree, magna cum laude, in cinema and screen studies
Megan N. Donovan of County Route 1 in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree in zoology
Charles B. Edic of Thompson Road in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree in technology management
Emily M. Fultz of Thompson Road in Oswego completed a bachelor of arts degree in psychology
Jacob Z. Kaplan of Maple Street in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree, cum laude, in marketing
Katherine E. Knopp of Health Camp Road in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree, magna cum laude, in wellness management
Julia J. Lavery of County Route 4 in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree, magna cum laude, in business administration
Nathan H. Mckean of East Utica Street in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree in biology
Tracie L. Murphy of East Ninth Street in Oswego completed a bachelor of arts degree in human development
Rebecca J. North of Cochran Street in Oswego completed a bachelor fine arts degree in art
Lindsey J. Ramsey of County Route 53 in Oswego completed a bachelor of arts degree in public justice
Griffin Randazzo of West Utica Street in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree in childhood education
Alexander M. Seubert of State Route 104 in Oswego completed a bachelor of arts degree, magna cum laude, in music
Deondra M. Smith of West Bridge Street in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree in human resource management
Cheyenne M. Teeter of State Route 104A in Oswego completed a bachelor of arts degree in human development
Richard J. Wallace of Arcadia Avenue in Oswego completed a bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, in computer science
Elizabeth Westcott of Lakeview Road in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree in business administration
Morgan E. Pickreign of County Route 12 in Pennellville completed a bachelor of arts degree in psychology
Codie J. Corso of County Line Road in Phoenix completed a bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, in public justice
Hunter C. Hughes of Oswego River Road in Phoenix completed a bachelor of science degree, cum laude, in biology
Meganne Murphy of West Bridge Street in Phoenix completed a bachelor of science degree in human resource management
Kristopher R. Burgmeier of Marion Avenue in Pulaski completed a bachelor of arts degree in music
Admission to SUNY Oswego is competitive.
U.S. News Media Group counts SUNY Oswego among the top public regional universities in the North for 2019, and the Princeton Review includes Oswego in its 2019 college guidebook “The Best Northeastern Colleges” and in its national list of “Green Colleges.”
A 158-year-old comprehensive college in the State University of New York system, Oswego enrolls about 8,000 students in its College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; School of Business; School of Communication, Media and the Arts; and School of Education.
Visit oswego.edu for more information.
