Area Students Graduate From SUNY Oswego in Fall 2018

OSWEGO, NY — Several area SUNY Oswego students completed their baccalaureate studies in fall 2018.

Commencement, with faculty in full academic regalia, took place in December.

A student who graduates with honors is indicated by the traditional Latin phrases summa cum laude, with highest honor (grade averages of 3.8 to 4.0); magna cum laude, with great honor (grade averages of 3.6 to 3.79); and cum laude, with honor (grade averages of 3.30 to 3.59).

Nicole Lightfoot of County Route 17 in Bernhards Bay completed a bachelor fine arts degree in graphic design

Meagan E. Dennison of County Route 84 in Central Square completed a bachelor of science degree in business administration

Devlin R. Murphy of State Route 49 in Cleveland completed a bachelor of science degree in marketing

Mattison Burdick of Hannibal Street in Fulton completed a bachelor of science degree in childhood education

Sarah Capacci of North Fifth Street in Fulton completed a bachelor of science degree in zoology

Nattalie C. Castellano of State Route 48 in Fulton completed a bachelor of arts degree in psychology

Elizabeth M. DeSantis of State Route 48 in Fulton completed a bachelor of science degree in wellness management

Wilmer Jimenez of North Fifth Street in Fulton completed a bachelor of science degree, cum laude, in wellness management

Justin D. Purtell of Old State Road in Fulton completed a bachelor of science degree in electrical and computer engineering

Dylan Rizzo of Creekside Drive in Fulton completed a bachelor of science degree in computer science

Justin R. Ross of State Route 49 in Fulton completed a bachelor of science degree, magna cum laude, in electrical and computer engineering

Rebecca Wolford of South Seventh Street in Fulton completed a bachelor of science degree in business administration

Kortney Steele of County Route 13 in Lacona completed a bachelor of science degree in marketing

Samantha K. Wheeler of Hagen Road in Lacona completed a bachelor of arts degree, magna cum laude, in computer science

Selena A. Miller of P.O. Box 1142 in Mexico completed a bachelor of arts degree, magna cum laude, in public justice

Heather L. Rohr of Hanson Road in Mexico completed a bachelor of arts degree in information science

Kristen Albright of Woolson Road in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree, cum laude, in business administration

Jonathan C. Ashline of Southwest Ninth Street in Oswego completed a bachelor of arts degree, magna cum laude, in cinema and screen studies

Joseph A. Bertonneau of West Third Street in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree in childhood education

Sarah Brown of West Mohawk Street in Oswego completed a bachelor fine arts degree, magna cum laude, in graphic design

Ashly R. Cumbo of East Albany Street in Oswego completed a bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, in psychology

Seth J. Dahar of Whittemore Road in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree in electrical and computer engineering

Alexander Desacia of Sabin Road in Oswego completed a bachelor of arts degree, magna cum laude, in cinema and screen studies

Megan N. Donovan of County Route 1 in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree in zoology

Charles B. Edic of Thompson Road in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree in technology management

Emily M. Fultz of Thompson Road in Oswego completed a bachelor of arts degree in psychology

Jacob Z. Kaplan of Maple Street in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree, cum laude, in marketing

Katherine E. Knopp of Health Camp Road in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree, magna cum laude, in wellness management

Julia J. Lavery of County Route 4 in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree, magna cum laude, in business administration

Nathan H. Mckean of East Utica Street in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree in biology

Tracie L. Murphy of East Ninth Street in Oswego completed a bachelor of arts degree in human development

Rebecca J. North of Cochran Street in Oswego completed a bachelor fine arts degree in art

Lindsey J. Ramsey of County Route 53 in Oswego completed a bachelor of arts degree in public justice

Griffin Randazzo of West Utica Street in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree in childhood education

Alexander M. Seubert of State Route 104 in Oswego completed a bachelor of arts degree, magna cum laude, in music

Deondra M. Smith of West Bridge Street in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree in human resource management

Cheyenne M. Teeter of State Route 104A in Oswego completed a bachelor of arts degree in human development

Richard J. Wallace of Arcadia Avenue in Oswego completed a bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, in computer science

Elizabeth Westcott of Lakeview Road in Oswego completed a bachelor of science degree in business administration

Morgan E. Pickreign of County Route 12 in Pennellville completed a bachelor of arts degree in psychology

Codie J. Corso of County Line Road in Phoenix completed a bachelor of arts degree, cum laude, in public justice

Hunter C. Hughes of Oswego River Road in Phoenix completed a bachelor of science degree, cum laude, in biology

Meganne Murphy of West Bridge Street in Phoenix completed a bachelor of science degree in human resource management

Kristopher R. Burgmeier of Marion Avenue in Pulaski completed a bachelor of arts degree in music

Admission to SUNY Oswego is competitive.

U.S. News Media Group counts SUNY Oswego among the top public regional universities in the North for 2019, and the Princeton Review includes Oswego in its 2019 college guidebook “The Best Northeastern Colleges” and in its national list of “Green Colleges.”

A 158-year-old comprehensive college in the State University of New York system, Oswego enrolls about 8,000 students in its College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; School of Business; School of Communication, Media and the Arts; and School of Education.

Visit oswego.edu for more information.

