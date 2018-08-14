Area Students Intern Through SUNY Oswego In Summer 2018

OSWEGO, NY — Several SUNY Oswego students from the area took part in internships in summer 2018 with a wide variety of employers through the college’s Center for Experiential Learning, providing a strong on-the-job learning experience to amplify their coursework.

Alexia Abelgore of Highland Street in Fulton, a senior wellness management major, interned with Oswego County Probation in Oswego

Nathan Ecker of Howard Street in Hastings, a junior public relations major, interned with Make-A-Wish in East Syracuse

Wilmer Jimenez of North Fifth Street in Fulton, a senior wellness management major, interned with Migrant Education Identification in Ballston Spa

Stacey Morse of West Fifth Street in Oswego, a senior business administration major, interned with Pathfinder Bank in Oswego

Nicholas Radford of West Fourth Street in Oswego, a junior music major, interned with SUNY Oswego Center for Excellence in Learning and Teaching in Oswego

Deondra Smith of West Bridge Street in Oswego, a senior human resource management major, interned with SGTR in Syracuse

Kennedy Thompson of Highmore Drive in Oswego, a junior human resource management major, interned with Pathfinder Bank in Oswego

Johnna Tombolillo of Eisenhower Avenue in Oswego, a senior marketing major, interned with Chirello Advertising in Fulton

