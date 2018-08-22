Area Students To Attend SUNY Oswego

OSWEGO, NY — Local students are among the more than 1,500 students who have reserved places as freshmen at SUNY Oswego for fall 2018.

Classes begin Aug. 27.

Michael D. Starkey of Gay Drive in Altmar last attended Altmar-Parish -Williamstown, and intends to major in biology at SUNY Oswego.

Amber Blake of Lysander Road in Cato last attended Cato-Meridian High School, and intends to major in (undeclared at this time) at SUNY Oswego.

Kaleigh E. Janes of Bonta Bridge Road in Cato last attended Cato-Meridian High School, and intends to major in childhood education at SUNY Oswego.

Mckenna Kuhlmann of P.O. Box 273 in Cato last attended Cato-Meridian High School, and intends to major in adolescence education at SUNY Oswego.

Trent Lunkenheimer of P.O. Box 13 in Cato last attended Cato-Meridian High School, and intends to major in adolescence education at SUNY Oswego.

John J. Owens of State Route 370 in Cato last attended Cato-Meridian High School, and intends to major in computer science at SUNY Oswego.

Nicholas R. Schmitt of Slayton Road in Cato last attended Cato-Meridian High School, and intends to major in history at SUNY Oswego.

Emma G. Thompson of Misty Meadow Drive in Cato last attended Home Schooled, and intends to major in studio art at SUNY Oswego.

Kailey D. Emm of USouth Route 11 in Central Square last attended Paul V. Moore High School, and intends to major in music at SUNY Oswego.

Michelle Galuppo of Fulton Avenue in Central Square last attended Paul V. Moore High School, and intends to major in zoology at SUNY Oswego.

Nathan A. Owens of County Route 18 in Central Square last attended Mexico Academy and Central School, and intends to major in (undeclared at this time) at SUNY Oswego.

Ginger E. Van Allen of Little Canada Road in Central Square last attended Paul V. Moore High School, and intends to major in broadcasting and mass communication at SUNY Oswego.

Maxwell L. Wood of County Route 4 in Central Square last attended G. Ray Bodley High School, and intends to major in chemistry at SUNY Oswego.

Joseph M. Scilingo of Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia last attended Paul V. Moore High School, and intends to major in biology at SUNY Oswego.

Marissa A. Allen of Schuyler Street in Fulton last attended G. Ray Bodley High School, and intends to major in childhood education at SUNY Oswego.

Nolan J. Bonnie of Fremont Street in Fulton last attended G. Ray Bodley High School, and intends to major in communication and social interaction at SUNY Oswego.

Matthew R. Borrow of South 3rd Street in Fulton last attended G. Ray Bodley High School, and intends to major in electrical and computer engineering at SUNY Oswego.

Cole R. Cotton of Bakeman Street in Fulton last attended G Ray Bodley High School, and intends to major in criminal justice at SUNY Oswego.

Garrett C. Frink of State Route 49 in Fulton last attended John C. Birdlebough High School, and intends to major in theatre at SUNY Oswego.

Kylee Grinnell of Academy Street in Fulton last attended G. Ray Bodley High School, and intends to major in accounting at SUNY Oswego.

Brianna N. Gugula of Bakeman Street in Fulton last attended G. Ray Bodley High School, and intends to major in human development at SUNY Oswego.

Matthew R. Johnson of South Granby Road in Fulton last attended John C. Birdlebough High School, and intends to major in (undeclared at this time) at SUNY Oswego.

Megan E. Maestri of Hawthorne Road in Fulton last attended John C. Birdlebough High School, and intends to major in (undeclared at this time) at SUNY Oswego.

Ethan A. Raponi of County Route 57 in Fulton last attended G. Ray Bodley High School, and intends to major in music at SUNY Oswego.

Anthony M. Salerno of Olde Maple Avenue in Fulton last attended G. Ray Bodley High School, and intends to major in zoology at SUNY Oswego.

Lauren C. Schmidt of County Route 57 in Fulton last attended John C. Birdlebough High School, and intends to major in adolescence education at SUNY Oswego.

Jesse R. Smithers of Gilbert Mills Road in Fulton last attended G. Ray Bodley High School, and intends to major in (undeclared at this time) at SUNY Oswego.

Alexander M. Stoutenger of Patrick Circle in Fulton last attended G. Ray Bodley High School, and intends to major in graphic design at SUNY Oswego.

Brian J. Trombly of Clark Street in Fulton last attended G. Ray Bodley High School, and intends to major in (undeclared at this time) at SUNY Oswego.

Nicholas J. Wallace of South 3rd Street in Fulton last attended G. Ray Bodley High School, and intends to major in history at SUNY Oswego.

Hailee M. Woods of County Route 4 in Fulton last attended Mexico Academy and Central School, and intends to major in business administration at SUNY Oswego.

Abigail S. Kyle of County Route 21 in Hannibal last attended Hannibal Central School, and intends to major in zoology at SUNY Oswego.

Hailey J. Smith of Phinney Road in Hannibal last attended G. Ray Bodley High School, and intends to major in zoology at SUNY Oswego.

Austin G. Rienhardt of Cornell Road in Hastings last attended Paul V Moore High School, and intends to major in electrical and computer engineering at SUNY Oswego.

Daniel F. Malinowski of County Route 13 in Lacona last attended Immaculate Heart Central High School, and intends to major in (undeclared at this time) at SUNY Oswego.

Julie A. Baum of Dunham Road in Martville last attended Hannibal Central School, and intends to major in wellness management at SUNY Oswego.

Joshua C. Fillingham of P.O. Box 49 in Martville last attended Red Creek Central School, and intends to major in adolescence education at SUNY Oswego.

Reilly Harris of Dunham Road in Martville last attended Hannibal Central School, and intends to major in criminal justice at SUNY Oswego.

Alexis Cleveland of Chapman Road in Mexico last attended Mexico Academy and Central School, and intends to major in graphic design at SUNY Oswego.

Alyssa M. Curling of State Route 104 in Mexico last attended Mexico Academy and Central School, and intends to major in psychology at SUNY Oswego.

Kaycie E. Guilds of County Route 1 in Mexico last attended Mexico Academy and Central School, and intends to major in psychology at SUNY Oswego.

Frank J. Leone of P.O. Box 872 in Mexico last attended Mexico Academy and Central School, and intends to major in business administration at SUNY Oswego.

Jacob A. Washer of State Route 104 in Mexico last attended Mexico Academy and Central School, and intends to major in business administration at SUNY Oswego.

Cassidy M. Wilson of Fravor Road in Mexico last attended Mexico Academy and Central School, and intends to major in criminal justice at SUNY Oswego.

Cassandra P. Barker of Murray Street in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in psychology at SUNY Oswego.

Hunter A. Blackburn of State Route 48 in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in biology at SUNY Oswego.

Sydney D. Bogart of Shore Oaks Drive in Oswego last attended Mexico Academy and Central School, and intends to major in childhood education at SUNY Oswego.

Laura Bornheimer of Duer Street in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in wellness management at SUNY Oswego.

Emily A. Bradshaw of Franklin Avenue in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in human development at SUNY Oswego.

Isaiah N. Carroll of West 3rd Street in Oswego last attended New York Mills Junior-Senior High School, and intends to major in biochemistry at SUNY Oswego.

Alexis M. Cornelius of East 9th Street in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in childhood education at SUNY Oswego.

Cherie M. Cuomo of West Seneca Street in Oswego last attended Goshen Central High School, and intends to major in adolescence education at SUNY Oswego.

Alecia M. Fuentes of East Utica Street in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in (undeclared at this time) at SUNY Oswego.

Samantha R. Gardner of Stanley Avenue in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in wellness management at SUNY Oswego.

Jessica R. Godden of County Route 8 in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in (undeclared at this time) at SUNY Oswego.

William G. Greene of Thompson Road in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in broadcasting and mass communication at SUNY Oswego.

Natalie A. Griffin of State Route 48 in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in gender and women’s studies at SUNY Oswego.

Noah Hardter of Thompson Road in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in criminal justice at SUNY Oswego.

Jacob D. Hauser of Niagara Street in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in graphic design at SUNY Oswego.

Alison Hibbert of O’Connor Road in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in studio art at SUNY Oswego.

Grace A. Hibbert of Hayfly Road in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in gender and women’s studies at SUNY Oswego.

Dakota Ingersoll of East 3rd Street in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in (undeclared at this time) at SUNY Oswego.

Joseph Kelly of East Seneca Street in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in (undeclared at this time) at SUNY Oswego.

Alexander Kenney of East 7th Street in Oswego last attended Christian Brothers Academy, and intends to major in creative writing at SUNY Oswego.

Savannah L. LaPage of Kingdom Road in Oswego last attended G. Ray Bodley High School, and intends to major in psychology at SUNY Oswego.

Evan Lupien of Woodbine Drive in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in accounting at SUNY Oswego.

Roman Joseph I. Madlangbayan of Eisenhower Avenue in Oswego last attended Christian Brothers Academy, and intends to major in biology at SUNY Oswego.

Brandi N. Maynes of Miner Road in Oswego last attended Mexico Academy and Central School, and intends to major in business administration at SUNY Oswego.

Alaina R. Mcmahon of County Route 7 in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in business administration at SUNY Oswego.

Sierra Palmer of Middle Road in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in music at SUNY Oswego.

Lauren E. Samson of County Route 29 in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in physics at SUNY Oswego.

Jasmine Scruton of County Route 7 in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in psychology at SUNY Oswego.

Ryan T. Sheffield of Kingdom Road in Oswego last attended G. Ray Bodley High School, and intends to major in business administration at SUNY Oswego.

Madalynn G. Swan of Sheldon Avenue in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in childhood education at SUNY Oswego.

Ryan H. Tharrett of East 6th Street in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in biochemistry at SUNY Oswego.

Eric Wallace of East 5th Street in Oswego last attended Oswego High School, and intends to major in electrical and computer engineering at SUNY Oswego.

Connor J. Williams of Crosby Road in Parish last attended Altmar-Parish-Williamstown High School, and intends to major in wellness management at SUNY Oswego.

Bailey Otter of County Route 12 in Pennellville last attended John C. Birdlebough High School, and intends to major in chemistry at SUNY Oswego.

Samantha L. Doupe of Lamson Road in Phoenix last attended John C. Birdlebough High School, and intends to major in criminal justice at SUNY Oswego.

Caleb G. Davies of Maltby Road in Pulaski last attended Pulaski Junior-Senior High School, and intends to major in business administration at SUNY Oswego.

Laura J. Torres of East Lamb Road in Pulaski last attended Pulaski Junior-Senior High School, and intends to major in biology at SUNY Oswego.

Samuel M. Young of Halsey Road in Pulaski last attended Pulaski Junior-Senior High School, and intends to major in broadcasting and mass communication at SUNY Oswego.

Corissa Decker of MacNeil Road in Sterling last attended Hannibal Central School, and intends to major in childhood education at SUNY Oswego.

Connor Griffin of Gray Road in Sterling last attended Hannibal Central School, and intends to major in adolescence education at SUNY Oswego.

McKenzie L. McIntyre of Old State Road in Sterling last attended Red Creek Central School, and intends to major in (undeclared at this time) at SUNY Oswego.

Jillian M. Peggs of Center Road in Sterling last attended Red Creek Central School, and intends to major in communication and social interaction at SUNY Oswego.

Admission to SUNY Oswego is competitive. U.S. News Media Group counts SUNY Oswego among the top public regional universities in the North for 2018, and the Princeton Review includes Oswego in its 2019 college guidebook “The Best Northeastern Colleges” and in its national list of “Green Colleges.”

A 157-year-old comprehensive college in the State University of New York system, Oswego enrolls about 8,000 students in its College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; School of Business; School of Communication, Media and the Arts; and School of Education.

Visit oswego.edu for more information.

