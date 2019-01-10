Area SUNY Potsdam Students Named to President’s List

POTSDAM, NY — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 945 students to the President’s List, in recognition of their academic excellence in the Fall 2018 semester.

The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Kristin G. Esterberg.

The students included:

Jeri Barber of Williamstown, NY, whose major is Arts Management

Alexis Bartlett of Hannibal, NY, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Stacie Burdick of Mexico, NY, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Teal Denny of Mexico, NY, whose major is Speech Communication

Ned Greenough of Fulton, NY, whose major is Speech Communication

Nicole Hansen of Fulton, NY, whose major is Literature/Writing

Megan Johnson of Fulton, NY, whose major is Dance

Amanda Kimball of Fulton, NY, whose major is Theatre

Michael King of Constantia, NY, whose major is Music Business

Chloe Koegel of Phoenix, NY, whose major is Art Studio

April Miller of Lacona, NY, whose major is Geology

Rabekah Miller of Central Square, NY, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Benjamin Moore of Bernhards Bay, NY, whose major is Music Education

Marc Pacyon of Pulaski, NY, whose major is International Studies

Matthew Scaccia of Oswego, NY, whose major is Computer Science

Sean Sievers of Phoenix, NY, whose major is Mathematics

Kara Wade of West Monroe, NY, whose major is Mathematics

Keegan Wallace of Fulton, NY, whose major is Music Performance

To achieve the honor of being on the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

About SUNY Potsdam:

Founded in 1816, the State University of New York at Potsdam is one of America’s first 50 colleges — and the oldest institution within SUNY.

Now in its third century, SUNY Potsdam is distinguished by a legacy of pioneering programs and educational excellence.

The college currently enrolls approximately 3,600 undergraduate and graduate students.

Home to the world-renowned Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam is known for its challenging liberal arts and sciences core, distinction in teacher training and culture of creativity.

To learn more, visit http://www.potsdam.edu.

