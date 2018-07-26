Area Women Recognized for Contributions to Their Communities

ALEXANDRIA BAY – State Senator Patty Ritchie recognized more than 30 “Women of Distinction” for their contributions to our region at a special ceremony held Wednesday (July 25) evening at the Riveredge Resort in Alexandria Bay.

The “Women of Distinction” program honors distinguished women from our region and throughout the Empire State who have been trailblazers in business, academics and civic life, as well as those who have performed heroic or selfless acts, or have personally excelled against difficult odds.

“From their selfless contributions to our communities, to their efforts to break glass ceilings and pave the way for other women to follow in their footsteps, there are so many remarkable women in our midst who make a tremendous difference in our region each and every day,” said Senator Ritchie. “The ‘Women of Distinction’ program allows us to honor these women for making a difference in the lives of so many people in our region, but also thank them for the strength, grace, pride and determination they demonstrate while doing so. I am proud to recognize the 2018 Women of Distinction honorees, and can’t wait to see how they continue to have a positive impact on their communities moving forward.”

Those honored Thursday include:

Oswego County

Dr. Margaret W. Bristol

Kristy Crast

Colette F. Nellis

Marlene Paquette

Nancy Ridgeway

Heather A. Stevens

Brooke Trevett

Virginia M. Wilbur

Michele Wink (deceased)

Jefferson County

Leona Chereshnoski

Allison Crossman

Dr. Sarah Delaney-Rowland

Paula Feisthamel

Meredith George

Lynn Pietroski

Mary Jo Richards

Angela Robbins

Nancy Robbins

Dr. Kate E. Skipton

Leslie Stackel

Dr. Katy E. Troester-Trate

Mary Valentine

St. Lawrence County

Kathleen Fisher Bouchard

Rosemary Demick

Evah Foster

Lynn Smith Fox

Esther M. Gushea

Dr. Colleen M. Livingston

Michelle A. McLagan

Deanna Page

Mary Lou Rupp

Carol A. Sheesley

Lori Witherell

Paula Youmell

In addition to recognizing honorees, Wednesday’s ceremony also featured a performance by an all-female flute quartet, as well as Alexandria Bay’s Callie Rapant, who sang the National Anthem.

