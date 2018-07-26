Area Women Recognized for Contributions to Their Communities
Written by Contributor, Jul 26, 2018, 0 Comments
ALEXANDRIA BAY – State Senator Patty Ritchie recognized more than 30 “Women of Distinction” for their contributions to our region at a special ceremony held Wednesday (July 25) evening at the Riveredge Resort in Alexandria Bay.
The “Women of Distinction” program honors distinguished women from our region and throughout the Empire State who have been trailblazers in business, academics and civic life, as well as those who have performed heroic or selfless acts, or have personally excelled against difficult odds.
“From their selfless contributions to our communities, to their efforts to break glass ceilings and pave the way for other women to follow in their footsteps, there are so many remarkable women in our midst who make a tremendous difference in our region each and every day,” said Senator Ritchie. “The ‘Women of Distinction’ program allows us to honor these women for making a difference in the lives of so many people in our region, but also thank them for the strength, grace, pride and determination they demonstrate while doing so. I am proud to recognize the 2018 Women of Distinction honorees, and can’t wait to see how they continue to have a positive impact on their communities moving forward.”
Those honored Thursday include:
Oswego County
Dr. Margaret W. Bristol
Kristy Crast
Colette F. Nellis
Marlene Paquette
Nancy Ridgeway
Heather A. Stevens
Brooke Trevett
Virginia M. Wilbur
Michele Wink (deceased)
Jefferson County
Leona Chereshnoski
Allison Crossman
Dr. Sarah Delaney-Rowland
Paula Feisthamel
Meredith George
Lynn Pietroski
Mary Jo Richards
Angela Robbins
Nancy Robbins
Dr. Kate E. Skipton
Leslie Stackel
Dr. Katy E. Troester-Trate
Mary Valentine
St. Lawrence County
Kathleen Fisher Bouchard
Rosemary Demick
Evah Foster
Lynn Smith Fox
Esther M. Gushea
Dr. Colleen M. Livingston
Michelle A. McLagan
Deanna Page
Mary Lou Rupp
Carol A. Sheesley
Lori Witherell
Paula Youmell
In addition to recognizing honorees, Wednesday’s ceremony also featured a performance by an all-female flute quartet, as well as Alexandria Bay’s Callie Rapant, who sang the National Anthem.