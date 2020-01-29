ARISE Seeks Volunteers

ARISE at the Farm is our accessible, inclusive recreation center located on a 77-acre working horse farm in Chittenango.

Focused on the needs and interests of individuals with disabilities in the Central New York region, ARISE at the Farm is open throughout the year and offers a variety of recreational activities.

From therapeutic horseback riding to summer camps, an accessible fishing pond, and a high ropes course, all ARISE at the Farm programs are inclusive and welcome people of all abilities.

2020 volunteer applications are on the ARISE websites and we have a possible February 29 date for volunteer training.

ARISE? is a non-profit, community-based organization.

ARISE works to ensure that everyone, regardless of disability, has the power to make life choices and achieve their dreams.

Navigating the world of disability services can often be confusing and overwhelming for many families.

Each year ARISE serves more than 7,000 people from our offices located in five Central New York counties: Onondaga, Oswego, Madison, Cayuga and Seneca.

All our programs are consumer-directed, maximizing choice and opportunities for the people we serve.

If you would like to apply or get more information about volunteering at the farm go to:

