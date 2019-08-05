Arkansas Man Sentenced To Prison For Killing Teen

OSWEGO – Today (August 5), Jeffrey A. Carroll, 46, of Little Rock, Arkansas, appeared in Oswego County Court and was sentenced to 2-1/3 to 7 years in state prison upon his conviction for Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree.

The imposed sentence is the maximum that a court may impose for this crime.

At a prior appearance, Carroll admitted that he drove a commercial vehicle into the oncoming lane of traffic while impaired by marihuana on March 30, 2019, in the town of Williamstown.

Carroll caused a head-on collision that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Mikayla Guile, who was driving in the other lane.

The Hon. Donald E. Todd was the presiding judge.

Attorney Joseph Rodak of Oswego represented Carroll.

After sentencing, Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes expressed sympathy for the victim’s family, stating, “My heart goes out to Mikayla’s parents. They are living every parent’s nightmare and I cannot imagine their loss.”

Oakes commended the court for imposing the maximum sentence, stating that Carroll should serve the full 7 years.

Oakes added, “While Carroll received the maximum, it is insufficient. Justice requires more. The law needs to be amended so that courts may impose longer sentences on drunk and drugged drivers who take a life.”

Oakes expressed frustration over the fact that the state legislature has not amended the law, despite the fact that victims are regularly killed by drivers who are intoxicated or high.

The District Attorney asked the public to please contact the Governor and state legislators to ask for enhanced sentences for these types of cases.

“Until the public demands greater penalties, the law will not change,” Oakes said.

