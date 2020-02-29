Arleen W. Darling, 78, of Granby, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

She was born in Fulton, a daughter to the late David and Madeline Wilcox.

She was a life resident of Granby and spent her life working on her farm.

She was also an active member of the Bowens Corners United Methodist Church.

Arleen was known as the “Glad, Pumpkin and Sweet Corn Lady” from selling them at her farm stand.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ernie Darling, in 1999.

Surviving are her two children, Duane Darling, Becky (Kevin) Benjamin; two grandchildren, Kyle (Samantha) Benjamin and Logan Benjamin; one great-grandchild, Kaden Benjamin; brother, David (Charlotte) Wilcox; and her beloved dog, Paisley.

A calling hour will be held from 11 a.m. – noon on Tuesday, March 3 at Bowens Corners United Methodist Church, 758 State Route 176, Fulton, with a service to immediately follow.

Burial will be held in the spring at Hannibal Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate in Arleen’s memory.

