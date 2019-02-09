Arlene Louise (Palmer) Harris, 85, of North Syracuse went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday February 6, 2019.

She passed to heaven unexpectedly at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse.

Born in Fulton, NY, her happy childhood memories were the inspiration behind much of her daughter, Susan’s, writing, including a series of widely read “Growing Up American” articles.

She grew up on Sharp’s Pond, formerly a well-known swimming and skating recreational area in Fulton.

Her parents, Martha and Ira Palmer, passed away in the 1970s.

In the early 1950s, she and her husband built a house on Whitaker Road where they raised their children and resided for thirty years.

Arlene was an avid gardener, landscaper and had a keen eye for interior design.

She wrote poetry.

She was interested in history, holistic medicine, current events and politics until the day she died.

She was a devout Christian who prayed daily for her beloved family.

She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Benjamin Harris; brothers, Maurice and Richard; and sisters, Thelma and Kathleen.

She was also predeceased by her best friend and companion, her cocker spaniel, Katey.

She is survived by her children, Scott (Linda) Harris of Fredonia NY, Sharon Harris of Clay, and Susan D. Harris of North Syracuse.

She is also survived by her brother Leon Palmer of Fulton; and her grandchildren Melissa Harris, and Sarah and Steven Skiff.

Services will be Tuesday, February 12that the New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 705 N. Main St, North Syracuse, NY 13212.

Calling hours are from 5 – 7 p.m.Interment will be at the family plot in Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander, NY.

