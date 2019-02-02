FULTON, NY – Arnelle R. Fuller, 69, passed away on Sunday January 27, 2019, at Oswego Hospital, Oswego, after a sudden attack of illness.

She was a longtime resident of Granby, NY, until moving into Pontiac Nursing Care Facility.

Mrs. Fuller described herself as an “artsy” person.

Her passion was writing poems.

Mrs. Fuller was predeceased by her husband, Robert Fuller, in 2018.

She is survived by close family friend, Alfred Perry of Fulton.

There will be no public services or calling hours.

Burial will be held privately.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St., S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

