Arrest Made In OHS Incident

OSWEGO – The Oswego City Police Department’s School Resource Officer, working with Oswego City School District officials, identified the suspect in Wednesday’s (September 4) incident in which a call was made to 911 regarding a gun at the Oswego High School prompting the school to go into lockdown.

The suspect who placed the 911 call reporting a false incident was identified as a 14-year-old boy. He is an OHS student.

The identity of the student is not being released due to his age.

As a result of the investigation, the student will be processed through the juvenile justice system on a charge that, if committed by an adult, would amount to Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third degree and a referral will be made to the Oswego City School District for further administrative action.

