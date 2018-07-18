Art in the Wind Mural Finally Takes Flight

FULTON – CNY Arts Center is excited to announce its next community mural project has been completed and found a permanent home.

“Art in the Wind,” an aluminum mural designed to move and show motion has been gifted to the Oswego County Legislature and has been hung on the County Building in Fulton.

The 8’ by 12’ mural was the concept creation of artist Leslie Paice who organized the project and visual artist Angela Arrey-Wastavino who supplied the original artwork “Wings” through a juried competition.

“We are delighted to deliver this mural to the county,” Paice said. “It is inspirational and uplifting and the metal exposure will capture the sunlight beautifully drawing the eye and making spirits soar. The art evokes feelings of freedom and joy, a perfect depiction of what the mural intends to convey.”

The mural concept was created five years ago when, as part of the tradition of community participation for public murals.

Visitors to Harborfest’s Novelis Family Park were invited, to paint recycled aluminum squares as a portion of a larger painting. Pieces were then baked, strung on an aluminum frame and is finally installed.

Angela Arrey-Wastavino is a versatile multi-disciplinary artist and academician whose work has exhibited internationally in Europe and Latin America.

She currently resides in Pennsylvania but was president of Onondaga Art Guild, and led public relations for Associated Artists of Central New York at the time.

Her international life style and multiethnic background have inspired her creativity in the field of visual arts developing concepts with particular attention to details.

The path to completion of the mural, and especially finding someone to build the frame, encountered road blocks and setbacks until Stephen Beebe, a metal fabricator in Syracuse, was recruited to craft the aluminum frame.

Beebe is also known for his work as sound and light engineer on many CNY Arts Center theatre productions.

The public is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication planned for July 26 at 3:30 p.m, at the south end of the County Building, Route 481 Nprth across from Mimi’s.

For more information, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-2787.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

