Art with Coffee with Peter Mahan Set

OSWEGO – This Saturday’s Art with Coffee will be Drawing Trees and Branches – Part 1 with Peter Mahan.

Whether you are just a beginner and need a lot of advice, or are more advanced and just want to set time aside to draw outdoors, this class is for you.

The instructor, Mahan, will talk about the “Basic Structural Truth of Trees” and help you capture the image of trees and branches with graphite pencil or charcoal.

Art with Coffee will meet at the Art Association of Oswego on August 24 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The address for the AAO is 20 Barbara Donahue Drive.

The fee per session is $10 and all materials and supplies needed will be provided.

If you have your own drawing board and pencils or charcoal that you like, feel free to bring your own.

Part 2 of Drawing Trees and Branches will be August 31, same time and place.

The subject of this second session will be the row of trees leading into Fort Ontario.

The medium will be a choice of pastels, colored pencils or watercolor depending on your preference.

In case of rain the class will be held indoors at the AAO and photo references of the actual trees will be used, otherwise the drawing class will be outdoors near Fort Ontario.

Mahan received a Bachelors in Art and a Master degree in Art Education for Nazareth College and taught high school art in Hannibal for 29 years.

Please bring your own beverage and a chair if you would be more comfortable.

For more information, visit www.oswegoarts.org or call 315-216-6782.

