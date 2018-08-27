Art With Jen Set At Oswego Public Library

OSWEGO – On the second Saturday of each month, the Oswego Public Library offers an art class for children ages 7-14.

Jen Blanchard teaches a different art project each time.

Sign up to register for the class is in the children’s room of the Oswego Public Library or call 315-341-5867 and ask for the Children’s Room to register.

The project for September is an owl and in October a spooky cat, and in November an Indian corn still life painting.

Children that enjoy art should sign up. It’s a lot of fun.

All Children’s Room programs at the Oswego Public Library are free and open to the public.

Please call Karen Swartz at 315-341-5867 if you have further questions.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

