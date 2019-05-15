FULTON, NY – Arthur J. Graham, 77, of Fulton, passed away at Oswego Hospital on Saturday May 11, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Fulton on December 14, 1941, to the late Arthur Truman and Elsie (Bonnie) Graham.

Arthur retired from the city of Fulton DPW where he worked as a shop foreman.

Arthur was an avid race fan. He loved dirt car racing, hot rods, and hunting.

He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Graham, last year; and his daughter, Sandy.

He is survived by his children, Arthur J. (Tammy) Graham Jr.; (granddaughter, Jasmine Graham), Ken (Meghan) Pitsley, Melissa (Jeff) Dunn, Crystal McCloud, Elizabeth Bartlett, Tammy Carvey, Frances (Bill) Thomas, Jeremy Redman, Mike Carvey and Fred Carvey; two brothers, Richard Graham and Raymond (Florence) Graham; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

At Arthur’s request, there will be no calling hours or service

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Arthur’s name.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...