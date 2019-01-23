Artist Kim Kittleson To Display Work At Oswego State Downtown

OSWEGO — An art exhibition titled “Memory. Home. Tradition. Work by Kim Kittleson” will open with a free public reception for the artist from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Oswego State Downtown.

In conjunction with SUNY Oswego’s Downtown Artist Series, senior Kiera Thompson, a dual major in marketing and graphic design, and poet Beatriz Rosa, a junior creative writing major, will make presentations at 6 p.m. during the reception.

The exhibition will run through March 13 at 186 W. First St.

Kittleson earned her bachelor of fine arts degree in graphic design in 2014 and her masters in art teaching in 2016, both from SUNY Oswego. She is an art teacher at Fairgrieve Elementary School in Fulton.

A member the state and national Art Education Association, Kittleson also has worked as an adjunct instructor at Oswego and for the At the Art Studio program for schoolchildren. In her free time she enjoys gardening and spending time with her family and dog Rosie.

Oswego State Downtown, a gallery and branch of the College Store at West First and Bridge streets, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For additional information about exhibitions at Oswego State Downtown, contact Amy E. Bartell at [email protected]

