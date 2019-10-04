Artist’s Explorations of Waterways to Open Oct. 18 in Tyler Art Gallery

OSWEGO — Marie Lorenz’s “Travels, 2010-2019,” a multimedia exhibition exploring waterways, will open Oct. 18, in SUNY Oswego’s Tyler Art Gallery.

An opening reception with the artist in attendance, free and open to the public, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25, in the gallery space on the main floor of Tyler Hall. The exhibition will run through Nov. 17.

The Brooklyn-based artist said she is drawn to waterways, which she views as an opportunity for both physical and metaphysical journeys. She explores and documents them in various ways including sculpture, prints and videos. Lorenz’s work has appeared in spaces across the United States and Europe.

Lorenz teaches printmaking at the Fashion Institute of Technology and keeps an ongoing project, “The Tide and Current Taxi,” which chronicles a rowboat water taxi in the New York Harbor operated by the artist to coincide with strong tidal currents.

This exhibition supports the campus-wide Grand Challenges educational theme of “Fresh Water for All.”

Tyler Art Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. It is closed Mondays and during college breaks and holidays.

For more information, visit oswego.edu/tyler-art-gallery. For details of other SUNY Oswego fine and performing arts events, visit arts.oswego.edu.

