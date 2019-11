FULTON – A holiday arts and cafts fair will be held on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Fulton.

Lunch/snacks will also be for sale.

Wheelchair accessible, the church is located at 140 8 State Route 176, just across from the junior high school in Fulton.

For more information, call (315) 592-7347 or https://www.fultonfirst.org/.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...