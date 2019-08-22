Arts and Craft Lovers Rejoice: Fall Arts, Craft Show Arriving in September

FULTON – CNY Arts Center announces an Arts and Crafts Fair to be held September 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 121 Cayuga St. in Fulton.

The event, organized by Mary Simmons, is to benefit programming and continued renovations to the new Community Arts Center.

The event will feature motr than 20 local vendors selling their work including original paintings, photography, woodworking, jewelry, pottery, candles, crafts and more.

Customers are encouraged to spend as much time as they like, ask questions, and buy as many pieces as they want while they enjoy the new Community Arts Center.

There is much to see and enjoy at this fun, indoor market.

“We appreciate Mary’s tireless efforts to bring these economic opportunities to artists and crafters throughout the region,” said Nancy Fox, executive director. “We also want to provide artists a forum for sharing their art and sharing with other artists.”

“As we develop programming and expand access to the facilities, we hope the word will spread the Community Arts Center is here to support all artists and creative art experiences, especially in collaborations with individuals such as Mary Simmons who brings her positive can-do attitude to every commitment,” she added.

For more information about CNY Arts Center, please visit CNYArtsCenter.com or look for them on Facebook.

For more information on vendors, contact Simmons at 315-625-2176.

