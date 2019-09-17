Arts Center Receives Programming Grants

FULTON – CNY Arts Center is pleased to announce two fall grants received in support of educational programming in the new Community Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St.

John Ben Snow Foundation recently awarded the nonprofit organization $7,500 for youth programming and events in the 2019-20 school year and through summer 2020.

The Leadership Council of the Oswego County Community Foundation awarded $2,000 to finance diverse programming in the center.

“With our great new space we have so much more room to offer the educational programming and events our mission calls for,” said Nancy Fox, executive director. “With these grants we can afford to offer truly low-cost, no-cost opportunities for folks of all ages to find a program or class or event and get involved.”

“We have classes in a variety of arts, great opportunities to try out different things and good opportunities to build new relationships, too,” Fox continued. “Our youth program has been in the planning stages for almost a year as an expansion of our successful summer art camp plus added programming with an emphasis on older teens. With these grants we can focus on getting teens and families to find creative, positive affordable activities for everyone.”

“We are so grateful for the recognition from these two foundations who see the need for what we do enough to lend their support. With these funds we can lay a strong foundation of programs and events that will deliver a positive outcome to the community and surrounding region,” she said.

For more information about the organization, or to get involved as a volunteer, teaching artist, member or sponsor, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).

