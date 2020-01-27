ASHRAE Project Benefits OCO

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities Transitional Living Home in Fulton recently received a number of energy saving updates courtesy of the Central New York Chapter of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerator and Air Conditioning Engineers.

ASHRAE is a 57,000 member association of engineers, contractors, manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning industry.

The Society challenged local chapters throughout the world to perform projects that highlight sustainability in its communities.

After considering several worthwhile initiatives in the CNY area, ASHRAE settled on a project for OCO’s Transitional Home in Fulton.

Geoff Sincavage of ASHRAE member Systems & Service North America toured the home and established a list of projects that would saving energy and improve the residents’ comfort.

Local contractors began a major renovation to increase the home’s energy efficiency.

When the project was finished the house received a new high efficiency gas furnace and central air, LED lighting, a high efficiency instantaneous hot water heater and new Energy Star® appliances.

The entire $21,000 cost for the project was provided by the CNY ASHRAE.

Several local contractors and equipment suppliers provided equipment and services as donations or at cost.

“The amount of work that contractors did was amazing,” said Elizabeth Thompson, director of OCO Behavioral Health Services. “The residents are enjoying their comfortable new surroundings and the energy savings are substantial. We are very fortunate that CNY ASHRAE choose our Transitional Living Home for its project and greatly appreciate the work that was done.”

OCO Transitional Living homes provide residents with oversight and support so that individuals with developmental disabilities are able to live and prosper in their community.

Individuals have the opportunity to gain independence with everyday living skills, such as cooking and maintaining a home, as well as accessing community resources.

