Ask The Doctor Program Set

FULTON – Throughout the year, Oswego Health hosts Ask The Doctor forums.
They are designed to create an open dialogue between healthcare providers/professionals and community members.
Reservations are encouraged.
Hip and Knee Pain. What are Your Options?
March 10
5 to 7 p.m.
Do you have hip or knee pain?
Dr. Michael Diaz, orthopedic surgeon for Oswego Health’s Center for Orthopedic Care will host an Ask The Doctor beginning at 5 p.m. on March 10 at the Fulton Medical Center.
You can find out your options to get you back to an active lifestyle.
To save your spot, call 315-349-5500
