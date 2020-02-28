Ask The Doctor Program Set

February 28, 2020 Contributor

FULTON – Throughout the year, Oswego Health hosts Ask The Doctor forums.

They are designed to create an open dialogue between healthcare providers/professionals and community members.

Reservations are encouraged.

Hip and Knee Pain. What are Your Options?
March 10
5 to 7 p.m.

Do you have hip or knee pain?

Dr. Michael Diaz, orthopedic surgeon for Oswego Health’s Center for Orthopedic Care will host an Ask The Doctor beginning at 5 p.m. on March 10 at the Fulton Medical Center.

You can find out your options to get you back to an active lifestyle.

To save your spot, call 315-349-5500

Past Ask The Doctor Topics

Healthy Heart, Healthy Life
How To Crack The Code On Your Chronic Cough
Diabetes & Foot Health
Healthy You, Healthy Heart
So You’re Child Has Autism: What’s Next?
Colon Cancer & Good Colon Health
Combating The Opioid Epidemic
Wound Care
His & Hers: Incontinence & Prostate Issues
Conception to Delivery
Lung Cancer Screening & Treatment

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*