Ask The Doctor Program Set

FULTON – Throughout the year, Oswego Health hosts Ask The Doctor forums.

They are designed to create an open dialogue between healthcare providers/professionals and community members.

Reservations are encouraged.

Hip and Knee Pain. What are Your Options?

March 10

5 to 7 p.m.

Do you have hip or knee pain?

Dr. Michael Diaz, orthopedic surgeon for Oswego Health’s Center for Orthopedic Care will host an Ask The Doctor beginning at 5 p.m. on March 10 at the Fulton Medical Center.

You can find out your options to get you back to an active lifestyle.

To save your spot, call 315-349-5500

