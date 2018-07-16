Ask Your Mayor Your Question

Do you have something on your mind you’d like to share with the mayor but just haven’t had the chance to make it down to City Hall?

Well, here’s your chance!

Oswego County Today is soliciting questions and comments regarding how your city is being run.

Bring it on. From pot holes to water and sewer rates and everything in between, we’ll share your questions with the mayor and get his response.

Include your name (questions without real names won’t be considered) and a valid email address.

How are Questions selected for The Mayor?

The questions to be used in the mayor minutes will be selected by the staff of Oswego County Today. We are looking for concise questions that offer a new perspective or add depth to the discussion of an issue.

Please, be respectful. We will not use personal attacks, questions containing profanity etc.

Due to time constraints, we will not be able to use all questions.

We will pick three to five questions for each Mayor Session. Similar questions will be consolidated into one.

Unused questions will be saved for future consideration. There is no guarantee that all questions will be used.

Last day for August Mayor session questions is July 19th at 4pm.

Please fill out the form below.

