Assault Victim Dies, Investigation Continues

WEST MONROE – At about 11:23 a.m. today (September 10), members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 347 Breckheimer Road in the town of West Monroe to assist emergency medical services.

Once on scene, deputies located two victims and determined that it was an apparent assault investigation.

The victims were transported by Menter Ambulance to University Hospital in Syracuse.

A third person on scene is being interviewed.

At about 2:25 p.m., one of the victims was pronounced dead at University Hospital. Their identity is not being released at this time.

The second victim is in critical condition.

The injuries do not appear to have been caused by gunshot.

Investigators do not believe that here is any current danger to the community.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation and is being assisted by the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to call 315-349-3411.

