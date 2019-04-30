Assemblyman Barclay and Mayor Barlow Blood Drive Set

OSWEGO – On May 10, Assemblyman Will Barclay and Mayor Billy Barlow will host a blood drive to benefit the American Red Cross.

This event will be held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Roy C. McCrobie Building on 41 Lake St.

Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be 16-75 years old (16-year-olds must have parental permission, age 76 and over need a doctor’s note), and cannot have received a tattoo within the past year.

Donors are encouraged to eat and be well hydrated prior to giving blood.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, please call Assemblyman Barclay’s office at 315-598-5185.

