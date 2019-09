FULTON – Assemblyman Will Barclay was honored to be the guest speaker at the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce’s “Meet the Officials Round Table” series.

Assemblyman Barclay updated people about legislation in Albany and listened to concerns businesses and community members brought forward.

The event was hosted by Universal Metal Works, Inc., in Fulton in its new, second-floor board room which overlooks the company’s workforce and projects.

