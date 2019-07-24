Attorney To Present Program at Library

OSWEGO – Learn about wills and trusts, asset protection, nursing home issues, Medicaid qualification, probate power of attorney, health care proxies and more.

Presented by Oswego native, attorney Timothy P. Crisafulli, on August 6 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the Oswego Public Library Community Room on the library’s lowest level (L2 in the elevator).

Seating is limited so please call the attorney for a reservation at 315-309-8211.

The Oswego Public Library is at 120 E. Second St., across from the County Courthouse.

It is open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and noon – 5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 315-341-5867.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...