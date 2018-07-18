Auditions for Theatre Du Jour’s ‘Bullets for Broadway’ A Sure Shot For August

OSWEGO – Director Derek Potocki is offering “Bullets for Broadway” by David Landau this October and once again Theatre Du Jour is calling all thespians.

If you enjoy a good farce / murder mystery role – they are gunning for you.

Three fine fellas and three sassy dames are required for the show from this award-winning playwright best known as the inventor of the popular interactive mystery play.

Gangster Tony Alto and his wife, Toffee, are back, in a story that answers the question, what would happend if the Sopranos met The Producers.

Toffee wants to be a Broadway star and Tony needs to “clean” some money.

So he has hired two producers to mount a hit musical – “The Mafia Queen” – starring Toffee.

The only catch – the show must be sold out opening night and get great reviews, no matter what it costs – or else!

Leave it to Baxter Mallystock and his playwright partner, Eli Blain.

You’re invited to the party after opening night to revile as the reviews come in, along with the FBI and a few stray bullets.

It’s a brand new evening of mystery, bomedy, music and great food which just goes to prove that sometimes when people say they’re going to make a hit, they mean it.

Character Descriptions:

BAXTER MALLENSTOCK – Producer of the new Broadway musical, The Mafia Queen

ELI BLAIN – Naïve composer/lyricist/book writer of the musical

TONY ALTO – Gangster who is the sole backer of the musical

TOFFEE ALTO – Gangster’s wife who is the star of the musical

ABIGAIL MULDER – FBI agent, under cover as a chorus girl, trying to build a case against Tony

BERNIE BROADHURST – Pretentious actor who plays the “Tony” part in the musical and is having a affair with Toffee – using her for her money. (Same actor as TONY)

MIMI SHERATON – Wealthy patron of the arts, Broadway investor and gossip columnist

THUG – same actor as ELI

Bring your gangster best to auditions on August 13 and 15 (7-9 p.m.) at the Art Loft at 171 W. First St., Oswego.

Please be prepared to read from the script and sing 16 bars of your choice.

Bullets for Broadway runs in mid October as part of The Eis House Theatre Series (Oct 11) and The Barnes Hiscock Theatre Series (Oct. 23) as well as a one-night only presentation at the Tailwater Lodge (Oct 14) and Virgilio’s Event Center (Oct 26).

Log on to dujourcny.com for more info and advance tickets.

