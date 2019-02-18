FULTON, NY – Audrey M. Hughes, 87, of Fulton, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Seneca Hill Manor.

She was born in 1931, in Potsdam, NY, a daughter to the late Floyd and Clara Gilmore Hennegan.

Audrey worked in the Fulton hot lunch program for several years at Volney School.

She was a den mother for several years for Cub Scouts.

Audrey and her husband, Thomas, were foster parents to many children over the years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Hughes, in 2005; and son, Thomas F. Hughes, in 2004.

She is survived by her seven children, Robert (Candy), James (Juanita Lund), George, Linda, Joseph (Debbie), Sandra and Mary (Richard) Barden; two daughters-in-law, Darlene and Tish; sister, Mary Prosser; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her beloved “Seneca Hill” family; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, where a memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.

Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Volney, in the spring.

